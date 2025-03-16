DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Joint Teachers' Association threatens stir

Joint Teachers’ Association threatens stir

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 16, 2025 IST
The Joint Teachers Association (JTA) has threatened to start a protest against the Chandigarh Administration if demands, including time limitation for deputation employees, arrears/dear allowance from state budget for Samagra Shiksha faculty and one-sided action in a case of Sector 16 school, are not met.

Convener of the JTA Ramesh Chand Sharma, along with its chairman Ranbir Jhorar and others, claimed that as per the instructions of the Department of Personnel and the rules of the state, imposing time limit on them was illegal and a violation of the set rules.

“As per the standing instructions, the Administration cannot give deputation allowance to these employees on its own. If the Administration takes any step in this direction, then a long struggle will be started on a large scale in which the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana will also be informed about the same,” said Sharma.

He further added, “The education secretary had promised the JTA on dearness allowance, but nothing has been done so far. We demand that the Education Secretary fulfil the promise. If no action is taken within a week, then a long struggle will be started by the JTA.”

