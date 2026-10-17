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Home / Chandigarh / Jorawar overpowers Harsh at badminton tournament

Jorawar overpowers Harsh at badminton tournament

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:27 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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A player in action at the State Badminton Meet.
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On the opening day of the State Badminton Meet, organised by the Chandigarh Badminton Association, Jorawar Singh Dhiraj advanced in the boys’ U-15 category with a 15-10, 15-11 win over Harsh Rana.

Aditya Khoshiya also registered an easy 15-11, 15-13 win over Shourya Bansal, while Arnav Kaushal defeated Yash Pokhriyal 16-14, 15-7.

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Girivar Phutela moved into the next round with a 15-6, 15-5 win over Abhimanya Saini. Maneet Trehan overcame a stiff challenge from Ayan Sharma, winning 15-5, 12-15, 15-11, while Mudit Bhansali defeated Siddharth Mishra 15-2, 15-5. Ansh Kumar Khare staged a comeback to beat Luvyaan Singh Kakkar 14-16, 15-8, 15-8. Vedant also registered a three-game win, defeating Shaurya Veer Singh 16-14, 5-15, 15-10.

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In the girls’ U-15 category, top seed Divnoor Kaur defeated Shristi Swami 15-1, 15-2, while Saanvi Sharma beat Pari Notar Khoshiya 15-13, 15-6. Anaya Joshi posted a 15-11, 17-15 win over Ikroop Kaur, and Prerna Adwan defeated Jaskeerat Kaur 15-10, 15-10.

In other matches, Saamya Gupta beat Shreya Thakran 15-8, 15-8, Pawani Verma defeated Chaitanya Sharma 15-6, 15-4, and Aadya Singh Meena overcame Yashika Singh 15-8, 15-3. Sirat Baidwan defeated Anjali 15-3, 15-8, while Saanvi Sood registered a 15-5, 15-4 win over Prabnoor Kaur. Tejaswitha Patange fought hard to beat Pranvi 15-13, 12-15, 15-8. Riddhima defeated Vaishnavi 15-7, 15-5, while Sehajpreet Kaur beat Kaylin 15-12, 15-13.

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In the boys’ U-17 category, Agamvir Singh defeated Rehaan Raju 15-8, 15-7, while Yug Parmar beat Shashank Saini 15-10, 15-10. Aryan Kharbanda also advanced with a 15-10, 15-10 win over Vansh Yadav, while Yatharth Prajapati defeated Luvyaan Singh Kakkar 15-7, 11-15, 15-8.

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