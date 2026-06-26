Jorawar Singh elected President of Lalru Municipal Council

Ward No. 6 councillor Jorawar Singh was unanimously elected President of the Lalru Municipal Council on Friday. While Ward No. 8 councillor Harish Madan was elected Senior Vice-President, Ward No. 4 councillor Aman Rana was elected Vice-President.

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The post of Municipal Council president was reserved for a Scheduled Caste (SC) candidate under the reservation roster.

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The elections for the three key posts were held after the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected councillors. The polls followed the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) decisive victory in the recently concluded municipal elections.

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Congratulating the newly elected office-bearers, Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa thanked the voters of Lalru for electing AAP candidates to 12 of the 17 seats in the Municipal Council.

Jorawar Singh is considered a close associate of Randhawa and has been backing him since the latter's days as a truck union leader.

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Randhawa said councillors’ foremost responsibility was to ensure the overall development of the town and provide citizens with essential civic amenities, including sanitation, drinking water, roads, sewerage and other basic public services. He stressed that living up to the expectations of the people should remain the top priority of the newly elected representatives.

Chairman of the Punjab Youth Development Board, Parminder Singh Goldy, was also present on the occasion.

AAP swept the Lalru Municipal Council elections by winning 12 of the 17 seats in the House.