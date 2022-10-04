JP Atray Tourney: Punjab Cricket Association Colts walk away with title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

A quick-fire century by Naman Dhir helped Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Colts win the 27th All-India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament. The side defeated Replying Players XI, Delhi, by 113 runs at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali.

Batting first, PCA Colts scored 350 runs before getting all out in 49.4 overs. Dhir posted 135 off 105 balls, studded with 10 boundaries and seven sixes, to give a desired start to the team. His innings was ably supported by Rohan Marwaha, who posted 86 off 86 balls, including eight boundaries and one six. Marwaha and Dhir also raised a 153-run partnership for the second wicket, before the former was trapped in front by Tomar for 86. Gaurav Chaudhary, thereafter, scored 55 off 35 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes, before getting run out by Yashjit. Prerit Dutta (33 off 26 balls with one boundary and two sixes) was the other notable scorer for the side. Delhi’s Yashjit Balhara claimed a five-wicket haul (5/41), while Anuj Thukral took 2/61.

In reply, the Delhi outfit was bowled out for 237 runs in 44.3 overs. Opener Lakshay Dalal scored 82 off 76 balls, with five boundaries and four sixes, to remain the main contributor for the side. He, along with Ankit Partap Singh (38 off 43 balls with six boundaries), added 96 runs for the second wicket.

Gaurav (3/23) remained the pick of bowlers, while Ashwani (2/40), Dutta (2/24) and Vinay Chaudhary (2/51) were other main wicket takers for the bowling side.

PCA Colts bagged the trophy and a prize of Rs 2 lakh, while Players XI Delhi got the runner-up trophy and Rs 1 lakh. Dhir was declared Man of the Match.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit gave away the trophies to both teams.

Hall of fame

Man of the Series: Abhishek Sharma of PCC (scored 251 runs with an average of 83.67)

Best Batsman: Rohan Marwaha (284 runs with an average of 56.80)

Best bowler: Mayank Markande (11 wickets)

Best Fielder: Prabhsimran Singh (5 catches, one stumping and two run outs)

#Cricket #Mohali