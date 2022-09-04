JP Nadda asks BJP’s Chandigarh wing to prepare for 2024 Lok Sabha poll

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

BJP president JP Nadda today asked the Chandigarh wing of the party to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

During a meeting held at the BJP office in Sector 33 here, MP Kirron Kher, Mayor Sarbjit Kaur, city BJP president Arun Sood and party councillors were also present.

“Make new sections of society join the party and set individual targets in this regard. I will again meet you after six months to see the improvement done by you,” said Nadda as told by a leader who attended the meeting.

He visited the city as part of his 120 days of tour to different places in the country to check the party readiness for the elections and encourage the workers to work hard.