Judges back AI for efficiency, but warn against ‘robo justice’ without safeguards

Even as courts turn to technology to ease backlog and improve decisions, High Court judges on Sunday said artificial intelligence (AI) could significantly aid justice delivery, but human judgment could remain central.

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Declaring that efficiency in delivering justice — not technological mastery — defines a judge’s role, Justice Anoop Chitkara made a comprehensive case for integrating AI and blockchain into the judicial system, while firmly asserting that human judgment must remain supreme. He was addressing a session on the second day of the North Zone-I Regional Conference on “Advancing Rule of Law through Technology: Challenges & Opportunities” in Chandigarh.

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“You need not become a computer expert to be a hero. Doing justice efficiently is what is going to make us a hero… The idea is to do substantial justice… whether we use AI or we don't use it is secondary,” said the Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge.

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The conference was organised by the National Judicial Academy in collaboration with the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Chandigarh Judicial Academy. Its Board of Governor’s president Justice Suvir Sehgal, along with members Justice Alka Sarin, Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri and Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj were present during the event

Justice Chitkara said AI had the potential to fundamentally transform court functioning by improving both speed and quality of decisions. The AI systems could accelerate legal research by instantly identifying relevant precedents, filter out overturned or irrelevant judgments to ensure doctrinal accuracy, analyse case records, statutes and current judgments simultaneously. These could tag similar matters in real time to aid consistency in rulings and enable predictive analytics to help litigants assess the viability of cases and encourage settlement.

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“It will result in speed in justice… clarity, transparency, efficiency, consistency and proportionate sentencing,” he observed, adding that compensation determination in motor accident claims and similar matters could also become more accurate.

He pointed to a major shift in how evidence could be recorded and assessed. Statements recorded at the police station stage itself could be digitised and preserved in original form, reducing later contradictions. AI tools could then compare multiple versions of statements, identify inconsistencies for focused cross-examination and improve the accuracy of testimony recording. He described blockchain as a critical safeguard for judicial data. It offered decentralisation, preventing unilateral tampering, transparency and traceability of records, and tamper-proof storage of evidence and judgments.

Justice Mishra sounds note of caution

Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra of the Punjab and Haryana High Court sounded a strong note of caution against the premature integration of AI into judicial decision-making, warning of systemic risks if adopted without a robust legislative and institutional framework.

He asserted its direct incorporation into adjudication posed serious concerns, particularly given the tendency of the subordinate judiciary to follow precedential signals from higher courts. “We have to have a very strong note of caution… When we endorse a particular viewpoint, the lower judiciary also starts following it. Then this becomes a very serious problem.”

Justice Mishra added that technological tools must first be properly developed, structured and legislatively backed before courts rely on them in decision-making.

Artificial intelligence must not influence adjudication

Manipur High Court Chief Justice M Sundar asserted that AI might assist courts, but must not be allowed to influence adjudication beyond a strictly limited role.

He referred to the absence of any statutory framework regulating AI deployment in adjudication, while observing that introducing technology without legislation would amount to “putting the cart before the horse”. He pointed to the need for a dedicated law before courts even consider structured reliance.