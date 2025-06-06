Judges, lawyers join hands for the cause of environment

On a cloudy morning that smelled of fresh earth and resolve, the lawyers of the Punjab and Haryana High Court gave a whole new meaning to “Bar and Bench”, coming together, this time, with brooms and saplings in hand.

In a heartfelt celebration of World Environment Day, the newly formed collective Feed Goal—Group of Aware Lawyers for Environment and Enlightened Discussions—stepped onto the High Court premises at the break of dawn, determined to clean more than just clutter. Conceived barely two months ago by a group of conscientious lawyers, the initiative saw its first major event unfurl in an unusually inclusive and powerful manner.

Supported by the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association and the Employees Association, the Feed Goal team led a massive cleanliness and plantation drive. High Court Judges, too, joined the cause for a tree plantation drive, their presence adding gravitas to the morning’s toil.

Justice Deepak Sibal, Justice Anil Kshetarpal, Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj, Justice Alok Jain and Justice Sudeepti Sharma participated in the event.