Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Home / Chandigarh / Judicial Accountability Bill under discussion: Union Law Minister

Judicial Accountability Bill under discussion: Union Law Minister

Consensus required; cites Vice-President’s recent call for all-party meet’  
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:12 PM Apr 09, 2025 IST
Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari
Union Minister of State for Law and Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday confirmed that the long-pending judicial accountability legislation was under discussion.

The minister’s assertion came in response to a query on whether the issue had gained renewed traction in view of the recent allegations of corruption involving certain members of the judiciary.

Meghwal was at the Chandigarh Judicial Academy during the culmination of a one-year induction training programme for Punjab’s judicial officers.

Responding to a query on the need for a statutory framework to address such allegations and ensure institutional accountability, the Law Minister – in an exclusive interview with The Tribune – said the matter required a broad political consensus. “The Vice President has already called an all-party meeting to deliberate on the subject. The opinion of all stakeholders is essential,” the Law Minister stated, underlining the government’s commitment to transparency and institutional integrity.

He said “transparency and accountability are key parameters” guiding the Centre’s approach towards strengthening the judicial system. Though no timeline was specified, Meghwal indicated that the process was already under way at the highest level.

The Judicial Standards and Accountability Bill, 2010—which was introduced in the Lok Sabha more than a decade ago—had sought to lay down enforceable standards of conduct for judges, establish a mechanism to deal with complaints against them, and provide for a structured process of removal. The Bill, however, lapsed after it was passed by the Lok Sabha in March 2012 but failed to clear the Rajya Sabha.

On the related query on appointment of local judges as Chief Justices to the High Courts across the country, the Law Minister said “suitability remains the paramount criterion”.

Commenting on the demand for a separate High Court for Haryana, the minister termed it a “sensitive matter”. He acknowledged the long-standing nature of the demand, but emphasised that any decision would have to be taken after “extensive deliberations and consultations”.

The renewed discussion on judicial accountability comes amid increasing public and political discourse around judicial conduct, transparency in transfers and appointments, and the perceived opacity in the collegium system.

