Judoka Ishroop books berth in Asiad, C'wealth

Judoka Ishroop books berth in Asiad, C’wealth

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:10 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
Judoka Ishroop Narang has become the city’s first to qualify for the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games 2026 in the 78-kg weight category.

Sharing this information, NS Thakur, general secretary of the Amateur Judo Association of Chandigarh, stated that 19-year-old Ishroop, a student of MCM DAV College, secured her qualification by winning all her bouts in the league system and the best-of-three final format during the selection trials.

With this qualification, she will also represent India in all Olympic qualifying events during this Olympic cycle.

