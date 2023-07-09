Judokas shine in national tournament

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 8

Judokas Sapna and Angel Yadav bagged laurels for the city in the Cadet National Judo Championship being held at IIS JSW, Karnataka. Sapna of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, won silver medal in the -40kg category.

She lost the final against Punjab’s Maya. Sapna has earlier won four national gold medals. Angel, who is a student of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23, won the bronze medal in the -44kg category. She lost her semifinal against Yuvika Tokas of Delhi. Angel is also a national medallist. Both judokas are trained by coach Vivek Thakur at the Sector 34 Sports Complex.

Judo team named

The Amateur Judo Association has selected a 16-member contingent to participate in national championship, to be organised by the Judo federation of India in Karnataka. The team includes 12 judokas and four officials.