DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Juhi Jalota assumes charge as Deputy Passport Officer at Chandigarh RPO

Juhi Jalota assumes charge as Deputy Passport Officer at Chandigarh RPO

IFS officer of 2018 batch succeeds Priyanka Mehtani to oversee passport services in Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:15 PM Feb 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Passport office building in Industrial Area, Phase 2, Chandigarh. Tribune file
Advertisement

Indian Foreign Service officer Juhi Jalota on Monday assumed charge as Deputy Passport Officer and Head of Office at the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Chandigarh.

Advertisement

An officer of the 2018 batch, she succeeds outgoing RPO Priyanka Mehtani (IFS 2015) and will oversee passport services for Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana under the jurisdiction of the RPO.

Advertisement

Jalota has previously served in Indian Missions in Madrid, Spain, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, as well as at the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi, in various capacities.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts