Juhi Jalota assumes charge as Deputy Passport Officer at Chandigarh RPO
IFS officer of 2018 batch succeeds Priyanka Mehtani to oversee passport services in Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana
Indian Foreign Service officer Juhi Jalota on Monday assumed charge as Deputy Passport Officer and Head of Office at the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Chandigarh.
An officer of the 2018 batch, she succeeds outgoing RPO Priyanka Mehtani (IFS 2015) and will oversee passport services for Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana under the jurisdiction of the RPO.
Jalota has previously served in Indian Missions in Madrid, Spain, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, as well as at the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi, in various capacities.
