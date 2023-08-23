Jujhar Singh, Yogya Bhalla walk away with golf titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

Jujhar Singh and Yogya Bhalla emerged as gross winners in the boys and girls’ categories, respectively, during the third leg of the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) Junior Open Golf Tournament. Jujhar emerged winner with a score of 69, while Yogya triumphed with a score of 73.

Meanwhile, Mahira Sharma (43) won the girls’ category F (9-hole) event, while in the boys’ event, Vairajvir Mahajan (37), Zorawar Jagir Singh (40) and Gitansh Singh Pathania (41) were the top three performers. In the girls’ category E, Gairat Kaur Kahlon (36) claimed the top position followed by Aarshiya Hooda (42) and Nivaaz Arora (56). In the boys’ category, Zorawar S Chahal (33), Divjot Gupta (34) and Ojasv Saraswat (34) were the top three winners.

Sohraab Singh Talwar won the boys’ category D event with a score of 73 followed by Zorawar Sandhu (77) and Jot Sarup Gupta (80). In the girls’ event, Rabab Kahlon (80), Ojaswini Mahajan (96) and Stuti Pankaj (107) won first three positions.

In the boys’ category C, Jaibir Singh Kang (72) emerged victorious, whereas Prabhleen Kaur (77), Precious Bansal (82) and Ganika Goyal (96) claimed prizes in the girls’ event. In category A, Manraj Singh Deol emerged the winner in the boys’ category with a score of 72. Bhaavya Mann won the girls’ event with a score of 74.

In category B, Rudra Rawal won the boys’ title, while Prabhleen Kaur won in the girls’ event with a score of 81 and 77, respectively.

In the boys’ putting competition, Evyaah stood the winner, while in the girls’ event, Keerat took home the winner’s trophy.