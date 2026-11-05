‘Jung Ki Kahaniyan’ to connect youth with military heritage

Jung Ki Kahaniyan, a youth engagement initiative under the aegis of Chandigarh-based Gyan Setu Think Tank, was inaugurated here today. The initiative aims to connect the younger generation with India’s rich military heritage through inspiring stories of courage, sacrifice and service narrated by those who fought for the nation.

The first edition of the programme will focus on the 1971 India-Pakistan War, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh and remains one of the most decisive and celebrated military victories in India’s history.

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In his video message on the occasion, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria congratulated the organisers on the initiative and commended the contribution of the Indian Armed Forces. “Our victories inspire us, while the sacrifices of our soldiers remind us to remain eternally grateful. Their history teaches us important lessons in decisive leadership, preparedness, team spirit and placing national interest above all else,” he said.

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Former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Western Command, Lt Gen KJ Singh (retd) shared insights into the role played by the Indian Army’s 63rd Cavalry Regiment during the 1971 war. The regiment came to be known as the “Ghost Regiment” as its tanks repeatedly appeared from unexpected directions and across multiple fronts, catching Pakistani forces off guard. It was the first Indian armoured column to push into the heart of Dhaka and played an instrumental role in liberating several gurdwaras that had been vandalised and occupied by Pakistani forces.

The highlight of the event was an audio-visual presentation titled “Vision to Victory”, a theatrical documentary by Peninsula Studios. Featuring archival footage, tactical maps and testimonies from veterans and experts, it traced the 1971 campaign and highlighted how India achieved a decisive victory through military action, diplomacy, intelligence and political will.

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The documentary was followed by an interactive session featuring Lt Gen JS Cheema (retd), Subroto Chattopadhya, Maj Gen Anil P Dere (retd) and Maj Gen JS Nanda (retd). Maj Gen Nanda highlighted the distinction between military history and military folklore. He said while military history recorded how wars were fought, military folklore brought alive the human spirit behind them through stories, anecdotes, humour and traditions that define soldiers and bind regimental families across generations.

Conceived as an annual initiative, the event seeks to bring together the energy, aspirations and enthusiasm of young people with the vast, largely untapped experience and wisdom of military veterans.