Junior state boxing meet from October 13

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

The Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association will organise the Junior State Boxing Championship at Sector 42 Sports Complex from October 13 to 14. The championship will be conducted in 44kg-46kg, 46kg-48kg, 48kg-50kg, 50kg-52kg, 52kg-54kg, 54kg-57kg, 57kg-60kg, 60kg-63kg, 63kg-66kg, 66kg-70kg, 70kg-75kg, 75kg-80kg and 80kg+ weight categories.

Boxers born between January 1, 2006, and December 31, 2007, will have to bring original documents as well as copies of Aadhaar/residential proof of Chandigarh, bona fide certificate of school/college along with IDs, date of birth certificate, passport etc. at the time of the competition. Weighing-in will be held from 7 am to 9 am on October 13.