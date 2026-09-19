Justice Anoop Chitkara approves scheme for empanelment of advocates with Chandigarh DLSA

Justice Anoop Chitkara, Executive Chairperson, State Legal Services Authority, UT Chandigarh, has approved the scheme and procedure for empanelment of advocates with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Chandigarh.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Justice Chitkara with the executive members of the District Bar Association (DBA), Chandigarh. Those present included AS Gujral, president; Abhey Joshi, vice-president; Tejwinder Singh Gill, secretary; Pushpinder S. Chauhan, joint secretary; and Prateek Garg, treasurer of the DBA.

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Under the approved scheme, advocates who have completed three years of enrolment with the District Bar Association, Chandigarh, but have not completed 25 years of enrolment, will be eligible to apply for empanelment with the DLSA for a period of one year.

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The eligible advocates will be divided into 22 groups based on their completed years of enrolment, from Group 3 to Group 24. Each group will comprise advocates with the corresponding number of completed years of enrolment.

To ensure equal representation of women advocates across all experience groups, the 22 categories will be further divided into 44 groups — 22 for women advocates and 22 for male advocates and others. Two advocates will be selected from each experience category — one woman and one male or other than a woman — taking the total number of empanelled advocates to 44.

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For transparency and to maintain secrecy during the selection process, 44 ballot boxes will be placed in the Bar Room of the DBA, Chandigarh, under the supervision of the District and Sessions Judge, Chandigarh-cum-Chairperson, DLSA.

The draw of lots will begin at 9 am on September 25, 2026. Interested eligible advocates can obtain and fill the prescribed slips and deposit them in the relevant ballot box by 1 pm, after which the entry slots of all boxes will be sealed.

The boxes will subsequently be opened in the presence of the Chairperson, DLSA, and/or the Secretary, DLSA, along with executive members of the DBA, Chandigarh, if present.

The boxes will be opened one by one, beginning with Group 24 (Female), followed by Group 24 (Male), and continuing in descending order, with Group 3 (Male) being the last.

Before each box is opened, it will be mixed properly. One slip will then be drawn by a neutral person, as decided by the Chairperson, DLSA. The name on the selected slip will be announced publicly and signed by the Secretary, DLSA, and members of the DBA executive committee present.