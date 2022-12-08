Justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary (Retd) takes over as AFT Bench head

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 7

Justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary (retd), Member (Judicial), has taken over as the Head of Department of the Chandigarh Regional Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT).

The Bench deals with all service and criminal matters concerning personnel of all ranks of the three defence services covering the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Justice Chaudhary belongs to a family of agriculturists and was appointed directly to the Higher Judicial Service and thereafter elevated as Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. He has also served as the Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh for two different spells in 2019.

After retiring from the High Court in 2020, he was appointed the Judicial Member at the Chandigarh Bench of the AFT in September last year and has also held the charge of Head of Department of the Srinagar Bench of the AFT located at Jammu.

Earlier, he remained the standing counsel of various organisations, boards and corporations, besides holding the posts of treasurer, secretary, vice-president and president of the Himachal Pradesh High Court Bar Association.