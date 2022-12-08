Justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary (Retd) takes over as AFT Bench head

Chandigarh, December 7
Justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary (retd), Member (Judicial), has taken over as the Head of Department of the Chandigarh Regional Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT).
The Bench deals with all service and criminal matters concerning personnel of all ranks of the three defence services covering the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.
Justice Chaudhary belongs to a family of agriculturists and was appointed directly to the Higher Judicial Service and thereafter elevated as Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. He has also served as the Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh for two different spells in 2019.
After retiring from the High Court in 2020, he was appointed the Judicial Member at the Chandigarh Bench of the AFT in September last year and has also held the charge of Head of Department of the Srinagar Bench of the AFT located at Jammu.
Earlier, he remained the standing counsel of various organisations, boards and corporations, besides holding the posts of treasurer, secretary, vice-president and president of the Himachal Pradesh High Court Bar Association.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: BJP leads on 9 seats in Mandi district, Congress on 1
BJP 31, Congress 23, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Early trends show BJP taking a big lead over Congress, AAP
Leading: BJP 146; Congress 22; AAP 10; Others 4