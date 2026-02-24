DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Justice Jhanji passes away at 82

Justice Jhanji passes away at 82

Career that spanned more than three decades across three high courts

Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:12 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
Former Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice VK Jhanji (82) passed away on Monday, bringing to a close a judicial career that spanned more than three decades across three high courts and left behind a legacy of measured scholarship and administrative responsibility.

Elevated to the Bench in 1991, Justice Jhanji went on to serve the judiciary in multiple capacities. He was transferred to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on December 3, 2001, where he twice held charge as Acting Chief Justice — first from April 9, 2002, to May 14, 2002, and later from March 5, 2003, to February 4, 2004. In October 2005, he was transferred to the Himachal Pradesh High Court, from where he retired in March 2006.

Born in 1944, Justice Jhanji enrolled as an advocate in 1971. Before his elevation, he had substantial practice in civil, constitutional and taxation cases, earning a reputation for clarity of thought and a grounded approach to complex legal questions. His years at the Bar shaped a judicial style marked by balance, restraint and fidelity.

Colleagues recall him as a Judge who preferred substance over flourish and who believed that the authority of the court lay not in rhetoric, but in reason. Whether dealing with civil disputes or constitutional issues, he was known for judgments that were structured, accessible and firmly anchored in statutory interpretation.

As a mark of respect, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association abstained from work after lunch on Monday. The cremation was held today at the cremation ground, Sector 25, Chandigarh.

Justice Jhanji is survived by his family, including his sons, Delhi-based advocate Vineet Jhanji and senior advocate Amit Jhanji, who is also senior standing counsel for the Chandigarh Administration.

“With his passing, the higher judiciary has lost one of its steady hands — a Judge who believed that courts speak best through their judgments and that the institution must always stand above the individual,” said a senior advocate.

