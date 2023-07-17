Juvenile among 2 held for theft

Chandigarh, July 16
Two persons, including a juvenile, have been apprehended for allegedly stealing Rs 20,000 from a shop in Mani Majra.
Deepak Kumar, owner of Verma Paper Store at Mari Wala town, alleged on July 13, he had gone for some work after downing the shutter of his shop. He said on returning, he found the shutter open and Rs 20,000 missing from his drawer. A case was registered at Mani Majra police station. During the course of investigation, the police arrested 20-year-old Akash of New Indira Colony and also apprehended a juvenile.
