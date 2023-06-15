Juvenile among 2 POs in Chandigarh police net

Chandigarh, June 14
Two proclaimed offenders (POs), including a juvenile, have been apprehended by the UT police.
The juvenile was booked at the Sector 36 police station for raping a six-year-old girl in February 2019. He was apprehended and later released on bail. However, during the trial, the suspect failed to appear in the court and was declared a PO in December 2021.
Meanwhile, Vishal of Bapu Dham Colony, who was declared a PO in an NDPS case, has been arrested too. The police said a case was registered against him in December 2017. He was arrested and later released on bail. The police said during the trial, the accused failed to appear in court and was declared a PO.
