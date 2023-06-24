Juvenile among eight held for stabbing, loot

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 23

Eight youths, including a juvenile, have been apprehended for stabbing and robbing a Mauli Jagran resident.

The suspects have been identified as a juvenile and Mauli Jagran residents Deepak Kumar, 21, Somnath, alias Putul, 19, Sachin, alias Nihal, 19, Nishith, alias Bittu, 19, Alok, 18, and Rahul, 19, and Panchkula resident Vinay, alias Raghu, 19.

A case under Sections 397, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

Complainant Rohit claimed he was assaulted by seven-eight unidentified persons near Vikas Nagar on Thursday morning. Two of them stabbed him with a knife and the remaining scuffled with him. They took his mobile and a purse containing documents and fled the spot, while threatening to kill him.

The police later arrested eight persons and recovered the purse with documents and a knife. They were identified by the complainant. The suspects were produced in a court, which sent Rahul and Vinay to one-day police remand to recover the remaining robbed items. The minor was sent to the Juvenile Home and the remaining to judicial custody.