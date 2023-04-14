Juvenile among four held for bike thefts

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 13

The Sector 26 crime branch of the police arrested four persons, including a minor, for bike thefts and recovered 11 stolen two-wheelers from them.

The suspects have been identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Barwala village, Baljit Singh, alia Vicky, a resident of Haryoli village near Raipur Rani, Faisal Khan, a resident of Sector 30-B, Chandigarh, and presently residing in Adarsh Nagar, Zirakpur, and a boy.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and order) Nikita Khattar said a crime branch team had arrested three persons, including a minor, with a stolen bike near river Tangri area at Raipur Rani on April 8.

A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC was registered against them at the Raipur Rani police station. They were produced in court, which remanded Anil Kumar and Baljit Singh to police custody.

During their interrogation, they revealed the name of another accomplice, Faisal Khan, alias Karan Khan, who was lodged in the Patiala jail in a case registered against him under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC at the Zirakpur police station.

Anil and Baljit revealed that they, along with Faisal, used to steal bikes from the areas of Mohali, Chandigarh and Panchkula. Khattar said Faisal was brought on production warrant. They had recovered 11 stolen motorcycles from the suspects.

The suspects were produced in court, which remanded three of them in judicial custody and sent the minor to the Juvenile Home.

The DCP said two motorcycles each had been recovered from the minor boy and Anil Kumar, one from Baljit Singh and five bikes from Faisal Khan. One motorcycle had been recovered by the crime team when Anil Kumar, Baljit Singh and the boy were arrested.