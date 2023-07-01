Juvenile among four held for stabbing man

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 30

Four persons, including a juvenile, have been apprehended by the UT police for stabbing a man at Mauli Jagran.

Complainant Pawan (26) had reported that Arman, Vikram, Aman and others, all residents of Mauli Jagran, allegedly stabbed him with a knife. He alleged that while other accused caught him, Arman stabbed him on the chest. Later, all of them fled from the spot. The police were informed about the incident. The complainant was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. The police said a case of attempt to murder was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

During investigation, Arman, alias Chota Muladhar (18), Vikram (19), both residents of Sector 17, Panchkula, and Aman (18), a resident of Ram Darbar, Phase I, were arrested, within a few hours after the crime.

The police said a juvenile had also been apprehended in the case. He had been sent to the juvenile home.