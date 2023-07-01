Juvenile among four held for stabbing man

Chandigarh, June 30
Four persons, including a juvenile, have been apprehended by the UT police for stabbing a man at Mauli Jagran.
Complainant Pawan (26) had reported that Arman, Vikram, Aman and others, all residents of Mauli Jagran, allegedly stabbed him with a knife. He alleged that while other accused caught him, Arman stabbed him on the chest. Later, all of them fled from the spot. The police were informed about the incident. The complainant was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. The police said a case of attempt to murder was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.
During investigation, Arman, alias Chota Muladhar (18), Vikram (19), both residents of Sector 17, Panchkula, and Aman (18), a resident of Ram Darbar, Phase I, were arrested, within a few hours after the crime.
The police said a juvenile had also been apprehended in the case. He had been sent to the juvenile home.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra
The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...
Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy
The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...
Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir
The pilgrims leave the base camp in the morning in a cavalca...
7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province
The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and N...
Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne
Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for...