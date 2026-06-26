Juvenile among three held for abducting woman living in PG at Kharar

The police have apprehended three persons, including a minor, for allegedly kidnapping of a 21-year-old woman in broad daylight outside a paying guest (PG) accommodation on Nijjer Road in Kharar.

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According to the police, Balwinder Singh, a resident of Rattewal village, stated that his daughter had been living as a PG in Kharar. On the day of the incident, she had left the accommodation for work around 9 am when a white car pulled up in front of the house. Two unidentified men in a car forcibly pulled her by her hair towards the car. The victim raised the alarm, but the miscreants forcibly made her sit in the car and fled the spot.

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PG owner Rajiv Bedi immediately informed the woman’s father about the incident. The CCTV footage showed two persons abducting her. According to police, the suspects had harassed the victim earlier also.

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The police nabbed the three accused and safely recovered the woman. One of the suspects was identified as Bhavya Kumar. The suspects were produced in a court, which sent the minor to a juvenile home and the remaining two to one-day police remand.