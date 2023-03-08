Juvenile among three held for Ambala man’s murder

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 7

The Ambala police have apprehended three persons, including a juvenile, in connection with the murder case of Mano Ram, a yoga instructor, who was stabbed to death on Sunday night.

The suspects were identified as Nikhil and Ashok. They were produced in a court today, which sent them to three-day police remand. The juvenile was sent to observation home.

Ambala Cantonment DSP Anil Kumar said, “On the basis of a complaint, a case was registered at the Parao police station. The victim and the suspects did not have any old enmity. Mano Ram had mediated in an altercation and in the evening, he was attacked. We have received the remand of Ashok and Nikhil today and would recover the weapon used in the crime.”

Alleging police inaction in the murder case last night, kin of the deceased held a protest at their village in Ambala Cantonment and later outside the Parao police station, and also near the residence of Home Minister Anil Vij.

In her complaint, Kamlesh Kumari, the victim’s sister, stated that the suspects ran a meat shop near their residence and had a dispute with a neighbour on Sunday. Mano Ram intervened due to which the suspects were having animosity against him. Around 9.30 pm on Sunday, the suspects attacked Mano Ram.

Meanwhile, an assault case has also been registered against four persons, including the three held in the murder case and a person identified as Nakul. The case has been registered on a complaint by one Montu, who accused them of thrashing him on the same day