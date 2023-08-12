Juvenile among two held with illegal arms

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 11

Two persons, including a juvenile, have been apprehended by the Crime Branch of the UT police for possessing weapons. A country-made pistol and an illegal gun have been recovered from the duo.

One of the suspects was identified as Abhiyash (21), a resident of Mauli Jagran.

The police said the Crime Branch sleuths were on patrolling duty when they got information about two youths possessing illegal weapons roaming on a bike in Sector 45. Acting on the information, both the persons were apprehended.

The police said Abhiyash was driving the motorcycle while a 17-year-old boy was riding pillion.

The police said during their search, a country-made pistol along with a live cartridge and a ‘desi katta’ with two live cartridges were recovered.

Subsequently, a case under the Arms Act was registered against them at the Sector 34 police station.

The police said Abhiyash had seven criminal cases against him, including four in Chandigarh and three in Panchkula.

The police claimed that Abhiyash was operating a gang with a dozen members, who extorted money from shopkeepers and guest house owners in the tricity.

The illegal weapons recovered from them were procured from Bihar.

During investigation, Abhiyash revealed that he had recently opened fire on a cab driver in Mohali.