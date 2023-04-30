Juvenile detained for theft at shop

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

The police today claimed to have solved a burglary within 24 hours with the detention of a juvenile.

Raja, a resident of Sector 35, had reported that Rs 31,700, an Aadhaar card, a PAN card and a sliver bracelet were stolen from his shop in Sector 36 by breaking the back grill early in the morning of April 28.

The footage of CCTV cameras installed at the shop revealed a boy stealing the goods and cash. A case under Section 380 and 454 of the IPC was registered yesterday.

On a tip-off, a team of the Sector 36 police station laid a naka near “ganda nullah”, Sector 42, and apprehended the juvenile. All things and cash stolen from the shop were recovered from his possession.

The juvenile will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.