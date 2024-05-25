Juvenile gets 20-year jail for minor’s rape

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

A local court has sentenced a 17-year-old youth to 20 years in jail in a case under the POCSO Act.

The youth was arrested after the Sector 36 police registered a case on May 8, 2021, for the offences punishable under Sections 363 and 376 (3) of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act.

In her complaint, the minor had alleged that the youth had kidnapped and raped her.

The juvenile was tried as an adult as per the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

