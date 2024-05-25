Juvenile gets 20-year jail for minor’s rape

Chandigarh, May 24
A local court has sentenced a 17-year-old youth to 20 years in jail in a case under the POCSO Act.
The youth was arrested after the Sector 36 police registered a case on May 8, 2021, for the offences punishable under Sections 363 and 376 (3) of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act.
In her complaint, the minor had alleged that the youth had kidnapped and raped her.
The juvenile was tried as an adult as per the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi
Says 1984 anti-Sikh rioters were given protection, but his g...
Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers
Crackdown as farm activists vowed to show black flags to Mod...
PM Modi makes no move to appease farmers during Punjab rallies, talks development
Narendra Modi mentions Capt Amarinder Singh in his speech in...