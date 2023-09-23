Juveniles held with stolen bike

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two juveniles, who were riding a stolen motorcycle, were apprehended near EWS Colony, Maloya. Both suspects, aged 16 and 17, were sent to the juvenile home in Sector 25. A case has been registered at the Maloya police station. TNS

Theft reported at temple in city

Chandigarh: Idols and cash have been stolen from a temple in Industrial Area, Phase II. Omkar Mishra reported that silver idols and Rs 25,000 were stolen from the donation boxes on Wednesday night. The police have registered a case at the Sector 31 police station and started investigation. TNS

Spiritual event tomorrow

Chandigarh: Nirankari Sant Samagam will be held at the exhibition ground in Sector 34-A here on September 24. The highlight of the event, which will be held from 5 pm to 9.30 pm, will be the presence of “Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj.”