Juveniles held with stolen bike

Chandigarh: Two juveniles, who were riding a stolen motorcycle, were apprehended near EWS Colony, Maloya. Both suspects, aged 16 and 17, were sent to the juvenile home in Sector 25. A case has been registered at the Maloya police station. TNS
Theft reported at temple in city
Chandigarh: Idols and cash have been stolen from a temple in Industrial Area, Phase II. Omkar Mishra reported that silver idols and Rs 25,000 were stolen from the donation boxes on Wednesday night. The police have registered a case at the Sector 31 police station and started investigation. TNS
Spiritual event tomorrow
Chandigarh: Nirankari Sant Samagam will be held at the exhibition ground in Sector 34-A here on September 24. The highlight of the event, which will be held from 5 pm to 9.30 pm, will be the presence of “Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj.”
‘Premeditated’: India lodges protest as China bars 3 Arunachal Pradesh athletes from Hangzhou Asian Games
Anurag Thakur cancels visit for Asian Games after Beijing re...
Films like ‘Singham’ sends out dangerous message: Bombay High Court judge
When the public thinks that the courts are not doing their j...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing: On Canada’s charges, India reaches out to US, others
EAM S Jaishankar in US, to meet Antony Blinken
BJP notice to MP Ramesh Bidhuri for 'anti-minority talk' in Lok Sabha
Bidhuri used offensive remarks for BSP MP Danish Ali | Rajna...