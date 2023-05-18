Jyoti adjudged ‘Student of the Year’ at law institute

Mohali, May 17
Jyoti Pandey bagged the ‘Student of the Year’ trophy for being the all-round topper of the Army Institute of Law, Mohali, on its annual day today.
Students who topped in academics as well as who brought laurels by participating in various inter and intra-institute competitions like moot, debate, sports and cultural activities were felicitated with trophies, cash awards and prizes worth Rs 7,00,000.
The celebrations commenced with a welcome address and reading of annual report by Dr Tejinder Kaur, Principal, AIL. The chief guest on the occasion was Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, GOC-in-C, Western Command.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC gives SEBI time till Aug 14 to complete Adani Group probe
CJI Chandrachud-led Bench seeks updated report from market r...
Old-timer Sidda or troubleshooter DK? Dilemma stays
Decision in 48 to 72 hours, says Surjewala
Biden busy, Sydney Quad meet off
Group leaders to meet on sidelines of G7 summit in Japan