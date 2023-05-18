Jyoti adjudged ‘Student of the Year’ at law institute

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 17

Jyoti Pandey bagged the ‘Student of the Year’ trophy for being the all-round topper of the Army Institute of Law, Mohali, on its annual day today.

Students who topped in academics as well as who brought laurels by participating in various inter and intra-institute competitions like moot, debate, sports and cultural activities were felicitated with trophies, cash awards and prizes worth Rs 7,00,000.

The celebrations commenced with a welcome address and reading of annual report by Dr Tejinder Kaur, Principal, AIL. The chief guest on the occasion was Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, GOC-in-C, Western Command.