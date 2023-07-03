Kajheri hotel owner arrested with 14.30 gram of heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 2

The owner of a hotel at Kajheri, Sector 52, has been arrested for selling drugs in the city. The police nabbed the suspect and recovered 14.30 gram of heroin from his hotel.

The police said on June 18, Anil Kumar, who worked as a manager at Hotel KD Regency, Kajheri, was nabbed and found in possession of 12 gram of heroin, following which a case was registered at the Sector 36 police station. His interrogation revealed that the hotel owner, Parveen Garg, had been allegedly supplying drugs to clients in the city through his employees.

The police said Anil had allegedly revealed that Garg used to smuggle drugs from Delhi and Punjab and sell it in small pouches depending on the weight. Subsequently, Garg was nabbed and heroin was recovered from the hotel. The police said Garg had a criminal past. He was earlier arrested twice in NDPS cases registered against him at Zirakpur Sector 36 last year.