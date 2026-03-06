DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Kalal wins gold in weightlifting

Kalal wins gold in weightlifting

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:49 AM Mar 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kalal K Bhakare emerged as the champion in the women’s -48kg category event at the All India Civil Services Weightlifting & Powerlifting Tournament.

Advertisement

The Government of Maharashtra representative lifted a total weight of 73kg to claim the gold medal at the Sector 42 Sports Complex. Sangeeta Dewangan of Raipur, Chhattisgarh, won the silver medal by lifting a total weight of 52kg, and Lakshmi D of Karnataka lifted 45kg to finish third.

Advertisement

In the – 60g category, Sooraj Ramteke of Raipur, Chhattisgarh finished atop the podium by lifting 191kg, followed by Ajay of CSCSB at second position with a total lift of 163kg.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts