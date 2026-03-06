Kalal wins gold in weightlifting

Kalal K Bhakare emerged as the champion in the women’s -48kg category event at the All India Civil Services Weightlifting & Powerlifting Tournament.

Advertisement

The Government of Maharashtra representative lifted a total weight of 73kg to claim the gold medal at the Sector 42 Sports Complex. Sangeeta Dewangan of Raipur, Chhattisgarh, won the silver medal by lifting a total weight of 52kg, and Lakshmi D of Karnataka lifted 45kg to finish third.

Advertisement

In the – 60g category, Sooraj Ramteke of Raipur, Chhattisgarh finished atop the podium by lifting 191kg, followed by Ajay of CSCSB at second position with a total lift of 163kg.