Kalka man arrested with 15-gm heroin

Panchkula, April 22
The local police today claimed to have arrested a drug trafficker with 15.72-gm heroin.
The suspect has been identified as Sachin Sonkar, alias Nanhe, a resident of Sarangpur Colony in Kalka.
DCP (Law and order) Nikita Khattar said a police team was patrolling near the water tank in the vegetable market of Kalka on Friday. She said following a tip-off, the team stopped the suspect coming from the Sarangpur Colony. On checking, a small polythene packet was recovered from the pocket of his lower. The packet contained a brown coloured powder, which turned out to be heroin.
A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Kalka police station.
The DCP said the suspect was produced in court today, which remanded him in two-day police custody.
