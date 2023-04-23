Kalka man arrested with 15-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 22

The local police today claimed to have arrested a drug trafficker with 15.72-gm heroin.

The suspect has been identified as Sachin Sonkar, alias Nanhe, a resident of Sarangpur Colony in Kalka.

DCP (Law and order) Nikita Khattar said a police team was patrolling near the water tank in the vegetable market of Kalka on Friday. She said following a tip-off, the team stopped the suspect coming from the Sarangpur Colony. On checking, a small polythene packet was recovered from the pocket of his lower. The packet contained a brown coloured powder, which turned out to be heroin.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Kalka police station.

The DCP said the suspect was produced in court today, which remanded him in two-day police custody.