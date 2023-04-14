Kalka man held in drugs case, gets police remand

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 13

The local police today claimed to have nabbed another suspect in smuggling of sedative capsules.

The suspect has been identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Tipra village in Kalka.

The police spokesman said the detective team had on April 10 raided the house of Manoj Kumar, a native of Bitna village and presently residing in Tipra village, and recovered 43 boxes containing 11,760 sedative capsules.

A case was registered against him under the NDPS Act at the Kalka police station and he was produced in court which had remanded him in two-day police custody. During interrogation, Manoj had revealed the name of Amit, who was arrested on Wednesday. He was produced in court today, which remanded him in five-day police custody.