Kalka man held with heroin

Panchkula, July 15
A Kalka resident has been arrested with heroin.
The suspect has been identified as Sahil Kumar. A police team nabbed him on suspicion at Preet Nagar, Kalka.
The police said he acted suspiciously upon seeing a patrol vehicle and tried to flee on seeing cops approaching him.
His search led to recovery of 6.10 gm of heroin.
A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Kalka police station.
The suspect was produced in a court, which sent him to two-day police remand.
