Kalka man held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 15

A Kalka resident has been arrested with heroin.

The suspect has been identified as Sahil Kumar. A police team nabbed him on suspicion at Preet Nagar, Kalka.

The police said he acted suspiciously upon seeing a patrol vehicle and tried to flee on seeing cops approaching him.

His search led to recovery of 6.10 gm of heroin.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Kalka police station.

The suspect was produced in a court, which sent him to two-day police remand.

