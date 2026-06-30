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Home / Chandigarh / Kalka man held with illegal pistol, cartridge

Kalka man held with illegal pistol, cartridge

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:09 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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The police have arrested a youth with a countrymade pistol and a cartridge from Kalka. Nikhil Chaurasia (33), a resident of Kalka, was waiting for someone on the Tipra Bypass-Green Valley stretch. The police found his activity suspicious and searched him. They recovered an illegal countrymade pistol and a live cartridge from his pocket.

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A case was registered against him under Section 25 (1B) (A) of the Arms Act at the Kalka police station.

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The accused already has two assault cases registered against him. The police produced him before the court and the judge sent him to judicial custody.

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