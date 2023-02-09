Kalka youth held for bike thefts

Panchkula, February 8
The police today claimed to have arrested a person involved in theft of four motorcycles from the General Hospital in Sector 6 here.
The suspect has been identified as Manish Kumar (24) of Seuri village in Kalka.
The police spokesman said the suspect had stolen a motorcycle from the hospital on December 12 last year, two motorcycles on January 6 and one on January 8 this year. Four cases were registered in connection with the thefts at the Sector 7 police station.
The Sector 26 Crime Branch of the police had arrested the suspect on February 7. He was produced in court today and remanded in judicial custody.
