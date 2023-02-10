Kalyani appears in sessions court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 9

Accused in the murder case of advocate Sukhmanpreet Singh Siddhu, alias Sippy Sidhu, Kalyani Singh appeared before the sessions court today.

Kalyani appeared before the court after the Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, committed the case to the Sessions Court and directed her to appear before it in the order passed on February 4.

The court has adjourned the case for February 22 for arguments on the framing of charges. Sippy Sidhu, an advocate, was shot dead in a park of Sector 27 in Chandigarh on the night of September 20, 2015. After the murder, the police had registered a case against an unknown person. But the police could not solve the case. The case was then transferred to the CBI in 2016. But after six-year investigation, the CBI also failed to find the culprits in the case and filed an untraced report in December 2020.

The court permitted the investigating agency to continue further investigation in the case and also directed it to file a final report after its conclusion. After further investigation, the CBI arrested Kalyani on June 15 last year.