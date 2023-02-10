Kalyani appears in sessions court

Chandigarh, February 9
Accused in the murder case of advocate Sukhmanpreet Singh Siddhu, alias Sippy Sidhu, Kalyani Singh appeared before the sessions court today.
Kalyani appeared before the court after the Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, committed the case to the Sessions Court and directed her to appear before it in the order passed on February 4.
The court has adjourned the case for February 22 for arguments on the framing of charges. Sippy Sidhu, an advocate, was shot dead in a park of Sector 27 in Chandigarh on the night of September 20, 2015. After the murder, the police had registered a case against an unknown person. But the police could not solve the case. The case was then transferred to the CBI in 2016. But after six-year investigation, the CBI also failed to find the culprits in the case and filed an untraced report in December 2020.
The court permitted the investigating agency to continue further investigation in the case and also directed it to file a final report after its conclusion. After further investigation, the CBI arrested Kalyani on June 15 last year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...