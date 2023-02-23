Kalyani seeks de-sealing of records attached with probe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

Kalyani Singh, the accused in the murder case of advocate Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, alias Sippy Sidhu, has filed an application before the CBI court for de-sealing the records attached with the final investigation report under Section 173(2) of the CrPC, as well as asking the investigating agency to provide complete statements of the witnesses.

In the application filed through advocate Harish Mehla, the accused stated that the statements of the witnesses cited and relied upon in the final report dated December 7, 2020, as well as the supplementary final report under Section 173(8) dated September 12 last year, including the 161 statements of the witnesses recorded by the UT police, were necessary for consideration of the case by her.

The application has been moved at the time when the CBI court fixed the hearing of arguments on framing of charges.

Kalyani said for the purpose of consideration of charge, it was pertinent for the court to consider the entire evidence collected by the investigating agency and relied upon by it for the purpose of prosecuting a person. She said the above material was absolutely necessary for the court to arrive at a conclusion, whether to discharge the applicant or to frame charges against her.

Jagjit Singh, Special Judge, CBI court, has issued a notice to the CBI for March 9 for filing a reply on the application and arguments on the charges.

Sippy Sidhu, an advocate, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on the night of September 20, 2015. After the murder, the police had registered a case against unidentified person, but could not solve it. The case was then transferred to the CBI in 2016. After six years of investigation, the CBI also failed to find the culprits and filed an untraced report in December 2020.

The court permitted the CBI to continue further investigation in the case and also directed it to file a final report. After further investigation, the CBI arrested the accused, Kalyani, on June 15 last year.