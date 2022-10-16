Kalyani seeks deficit documents of challan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 15

Alleging that all documents are not provided with the challan, Kalyani Singh, accused in the murder case of Sukhmanpreet Singh Siddhu, alias Sippy Sidhu, has sought deficit documents from the CBI.

Sukhdev Singh Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Chandigarh, has issued a notice to the investigating agency for filing a reply on October 28 on her plea. The court has also summoned the DSP, CBI, for the date fixed in the application filed through advocate Harish Mehla under Section 207 CrPC.

The documents she has demanded include the legible copies of five photographs of the Zen car captured on the CCTV camera installed at the residence of the deceased, the legible copies of eight photographs of the CCTV footage of Sector 19 procured from the Thapar Shoes shop, along with the CD of the complete CCTV footage of the shop, the legible copies of 21 photographs of the crime spot at Green Park, including the parking area of Sector 27, Chandigarh.

She has also demanded a complete copy of soft data retrieved from mobiles, laptop and external drive of deceased Sippy Sidhu along with observation memo dated April 22, 2016.