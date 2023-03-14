Kamla Kajla claims gold in 'Sari Run' event

Chandigarh, March 13
Kamla Kajla, Dr Supriya Gupta and Karuna Sharma claimed top three positions, respectively, in the 60+ years group of the ‘Sari Run’ organised on the international women’s day by the Run Club.
In the 46-60 years event, Cheena Devi claimed the top spot, followed by Manu Yadav at second and Samita Ahuja at third. In the 19-45 years age group, Jyoti, Mukesh and Reet Rani claimed top three positions.
Vanadana won gold in the U-18 years’ event, followed by Sneha at second spot and Anvi Chopra at third. As many as 300 women participated in the event.
