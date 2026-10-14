Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa takes charge as Chandigarh District and Sessions Judge
He was earlier posted as District and Sessions Judge, Tarn Taran, Punjab
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Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa has joined the Chandigarh Sessions Division as District and Sessions Judge.
He was earlier posted as District and Sessions Judge, Tarn Taran, Punjab. He was welcomed by all judges as well as by AS Gujral, President of District Bar Association (DBA), Chandigarh, and other office-bearers of DBA.
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