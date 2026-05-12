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Home / Chandigarh / Kanwalnain tops Mohali in PSEB Class X exams

Kanwalnain tops Mohali in PSEB Class X exams

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:32 AM May 12, 2026 IST
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Kanwalnain Kaur with her principal and staff at the Phase 3B1 school in Mohali. Vicky
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Kanwalnain Kaur of Mohali’s School of Eminence in Phase 3B1 scored 634 of 650 marks to top the district in the Class X Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) results announced on Monday. With 97.54 per cent marks, she secured 11th rank in the state.

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Priya of Henderson Memorial Girls’ Senior Secondary School in Kharar scored 628 marks (96.62 per cent) to bag the second spot in the district. Priya bagged the overall 17th rank in Punjab.

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Atharv of Mount View Public School in Baltana got 626 marks (96.31 per cent) to secure the third position in the district. He earned the 19th rank in the state.

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Mohali was positioned 10th among 23 districts in terms of pass percentage. As many as 9,039 candidates appeared for the examination in the district, of whom 8,611 (95.26 per cent) cleared it.

In 2025, the overall pass percentage was 95.61, with girls outperforming boys with a pass percentage of 96.85. In 2024, the pass percentage was 97.24.

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This year, Amritsar (98.41 per cent), Ferozepur (98.39 per cent) and Pathankot (97.99 per cent) are the top three districts in terms of pass percentage.

Ludhiana (89.20 per cent), Muktsar (90.46 per cent), and Malerkotla (92.15 per cent) languished at the bottom three spots.

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