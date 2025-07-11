DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Kanwar Yatra: 400 cops deployed

Kanwar Yatra: 400 cops deployed

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:21 AM Jul 11, 2025 IST
File photo
The Panchkula police have put in place extensive security measures to ensure the peaceful and orderly conduct of Kanwar Yatra, which is set to take place from July 11 to 23.

DCP Shrishti Gupta said approximately 400 police personnel had been deployed across the district. The arrangements aim to safeguard pilgrims while ensuring smooth flow of traffic and crowd control along key routes.

Police teams will patrol near Kanwar camps, food stalls, and major halting points. Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) have been strategically placed in sensitive areas to respond swiftly to emergencies. Senior officers, including SHOs, will oversee operations in high-density zones. Officers disguised as Kanwariyas will be deployed to discreetly monitor and deter any antisocial behaviour. Each PCR vehicle will include a female police officer to enhance the safety of women devotees.

Riot control gear has also been arranged to manage any unforeseen disturbances. The district administration will ensure the deployment of ambulances and fire engines at key locations.

In a public advisory, the DCP has appealed to all Kanwariyas to refrain from using DJs or loud sound system during their journey so that safety instructions can be clearly communicated.

She also urged the devotees to avoid consumption of alcohol or any form of intoxicant. Warned the devotees against using unsafe or overloaded vehicles, the DCP added that travelling on rooftop of buses, trucks, or tractors has been strictly prohibited, along with the carrying of LPG cylinders, which pose serious safety hazards.

The DCP requested that processions should not block entire roads. To ensure accountability and better coordination, the devotees have been asked to submit full details of their vehicles to the nearest police station.

