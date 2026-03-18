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Home / Chandigarh / Kanwardeep back as Chandigarh SSP for one year

Kanwardeep back as Chandigarh SSP for one year

First officer in over two decades to receive such an extension

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:04 AM Mar 18, 2026 IST
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Kanwardeep Kaur. file
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Kanwardeep Kaur rejoined as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Chandigarh, on Tuesday after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) formally approved one-year extension to her inter-cadre deputation tenure — making her the first officer in over two decades to receive such an extension in the UT.

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Since the ACC order came through after her original three-year deputation period ended on March 8, Kaur had proceeded on leave from March 9. During her brief absence, SSP Security and Traffic Sumer Pratap Singh, a Haryana-cadre IPS officer, held the additional charge of SSP City. Kaur took back charge from Singh on Tuesday.

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The last time any SSP received an extension in Chandigarh was in the early 2000s, when Gaurav Yadav, now Punjab DGP, was granted two consecutive one-year extensions on the same post.

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The development was first exclusively reported by The Tribune on March 5, that the ACC approval was imminent after a swift chain of clearances — from Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria’s recommendation to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s nod, the state government’s no-objection certificate and the MHA forwarding the file to the ACC. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan had at the time confirmed that all approvals were in place and only the formal ACC order was awaited.

A 2013-batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre, Kaur (37) had originally taken charge as Chandigarh SSP on March 9, 2023, on inter-cadre deputation for three years. She is only the second woman to hold the top police post in Chandigarh.

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With the extension now formalised, Kaur will continue at the helm of Chandigarh Police until at least March 2027 — or until further orders.

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