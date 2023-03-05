Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

Chandigarh, March 5
Kanwardeep Kaur, a 2013-batch Punjab cadre IPS officer, is the new SSP of Chandigarh.
She is the second women cop to be posted as UT SSP after Nilambari Jagdale, a 2008-batch IPS.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Department of Personnel and Training, Government or India, approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for inter-cadre deputation of Kanwardeep Kaur from Punjab Cadre to AGMUT Cadre (Chandigarh) for a period of three years.
Chandigarh for the first time will have women police officers as SSP UT and SSP (Traffic and Security).
Presently, Manisha Chaudhary SSP (Traffic and Security) was officiating as SSP UT after Kuldeep Singh Chahal, a 2009-batch Punjab cadre IPS officer, was given marching orders in December 2022, nearly a year before his deputation was to end, following allegations of misconduct.
