Kapil unveils Chandigarh Titans in new avatar

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev on Saturday unveiled GB Chandigarh Legends, the city’s team for the Trinity Golf Champions League (TGCL).

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The team, formerly known as Chandigarh Titans, will represent the city in the upcoming season as the defending champions.

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The launch brought together the team’s leadership, owners, players and partners.

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“It is always special to see a sporting team represent a city and give its people something to believe in and support. Chandigarh has a wonderful sporting culture, and GB Chandigarh Legends is an exciting opportunity to take that spirit onto a bigger stage,” said Dev on the occasion. Karan Gilhotra, co-owner of the team, said the new identity reflected the team’s ambition to create a lasting sporting legacy. “Golf represents skill, discipline, patience and character, and these are the values we want GB Chandigarh Legends to embody. As defending champions, we have a responsibility to uphold the standards set by the team while also looking ahead and creating something bigger,” he said.

“Our vision is to build a team that connects with Chandigarh, inspires young golfers and contributes to a stronger golfing culture. GB Chandigarh Legends is about competing to win, but it is equally about building a legacy that Chandigarh can be proud of,” he added.

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Sandy Lehal, co-owner of GB Chandigarh Legends, said the team would combine competitive excellence with the spirit of Chandigarh.