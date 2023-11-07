Kapurthala woman arrested, 10.87 gm of heroin seized

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 6

The police here today arrested a woman in an alleged heroin smuggling case.

The suspect was identified as Sukhpreet Kaur, alias Sukhi, a resident of Badiyal village in Kapurthala district of Punjab.

Sources said an anti-narcotics cell team in the Kalka area yesterday received secret information that the woman was involved in smuggling heroin. After receiving the tip-off, the team reached Preet Nagar in Kalka and arrested the woman with 10.87 gm of heroin.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the woman at the Kalka police station.

The woman was later produced in a court, which remanded her in police custody for two days.

