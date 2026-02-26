DT
Home / Chandigarh / Karam Vir, Ruchika Khanna take over top posts of Tribune Employees Union

Karam Vir, Ruchika Khanna take over top posts of Tribune Employees Union

Sushil Kumar Tiwari elected Senior Vice-President, Lovkesh Kumar and Sameer Sharma are Vice-Presidents

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:55 PM Feb 26, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
New office-bearers posing after taking over charge.
Karam Vir took over as President and Deputy Editor Ruchika M Khanna as General Secretary of The Tribune Employees Union (Regd.) here on Thursday, with the results of the biennial elections declared by Returning Officer Rajesh Malik.

While Karam Vir was unanimously elected President of one of the oldest and largest newspaper employees’ unions in the country, Ruchika retained the post of General Secretary for a fourth consecutive term.

As many as 12 office-bearers and 25 members of the Executive Committee were elected unanimously for a two-year term (2026-2028). Sushil Kumar Tiwari was elected Senior Vice-President, while Lovkesh Kumar and Sameer Sharma were elected Vice-Presidents.

The other office-bearers elected include Kalyan Singh Bhainsora as Secretary, Vijay Chawla as Office Secretary, Sukhbir Singh and Rajesh Kumar Sharma as Joint Secretaries, Inder Kumar and Lovepreet Singh as Propaganda/Organising Secretaries, and Ritu as Finance Secretary.

All office-bearers assumed charge at a well-attended ceremony at the Union office on the premises of The Tribune building.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

