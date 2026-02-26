Karam Vir, Ruchika Khanna take over top posts of Tribune Employees Union

Karam Vir took over as President and Deputy Editor Ruchika M Khanna as General Secretary of The Tribune Employees Union (Regd.) here on Thursday, with the results of the biennial elections declared by Returning Officer Rajesh Malik.

While Karam Vir was unanimously elected President of one of the oldest and largest newspaper employees’ unions in the country, Ruchika retained the post of General Secretary for a fourth consecutive term.

As many as 12 office-bearers and 25 members of the Executive Committee were elected unanimously for a two-year term (2026-2028). Sushil Kumar Tiwari was elected Senior Vice-President, while Lovkesh Kumar and Sameer Sharma were elected Vice-Presidents.

The other office-bearers elected include Kalyan Singh Bhainsora as Secretary, Vijay Chawla as Office Secretary, Sukhbir Singh and Rajesh Kumar Sharma as Joint Secretaries, Inder Kumar and Lovepreet Singh as Propaganda/Organising Secretaries, and Ritu as Finance Secretary.

All office-bearers assumed charge at a well-attended ceremony at the Union office on the premises of The Tribune building.