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Home / Chandigarh / Karan Aujla concert in Mohali: Key roads to avoid as traffic advisory issued for fans and VIPs

Karan Aujla concert in Mohali: Key roads to avoid as traffic advisory issued for fans and VIPs

With fan anticipation at an all-time high and crowds set to fill the stadium tonight, effective traffic management remains a priority for both police and officials

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:07 AM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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With Punjabi music star Karan Aujla set to perform at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Phase 9 tonight, city authorities are gearing up for major traffic congestion and crowd management challenges across key roadways.

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Traffic management officials have advised motorists to avoid travelling near Phase 9 and surrounding connecting roads during peak hours unless absolutely necessary, and to use alternate routes where possible to ease congestion.

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In addition, organisers have set up designated parking and drop off zones around the venue, and traffic police are enforcing diversions and temporary traffic plans to improve vehicular flow.

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Authorities have warned commuters of significant delays on major routes leading to the stadium, particularly during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Below is the traffic map for fans and VIPs

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The concert is part of the highly anticipated P POP CULTURE India Tour 2026, which has generated intense fan interest with ticket prices reportedly ranging from Rs 1,499 to as high as Rs 11.80 lakh for premium seating, reflecting massive demand for the live event.

In response, police have mobilised extensive traffic and security arrangements across Mohali. More than 4,500 police personnel have been deployed in the city from March 13 to March 15 to assist with traffic control and law and order duties as thousands of visitors are expected to converge on the concert venue.

Commuters have been encouraged to use public transport or shared travel options and to plan their journeys well in advance, particularly those heading into or out of Mohali city centre. The advisory also urges residents to allow extra travel time and closely follow guidance from traffic officials posted at key junctions and intersections throughout the day.

With fan anticipation at an all-time high and crowds set to fill the stadium tonight, effective traffic management remains a priority for both police and officials.

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