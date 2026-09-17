Karan continues golden run on local tennis circuit

Local tennis player Karan Singh continued his stellar run on the ITF circuit by winning his second consecutive singles title at the ITF M15 tournament held at the Bali Beach Country Club, Indonesia. The Roundglass Tennis Academy trainee had also won the singles title at the same venue last week.

He has now added 30 ranking points as a result of his back-to-back titles. With this title, he has taken his total title wins to five in singles and also has three doubles titles to his name. The 23-year-old Indian defeated the USA’s Chang (ATP 1296) in a closely contested final on hard courts, clinching a 7-6 (5), 7-5 victory to successfully defend his crown. Earlier, the fifth-seeded Singh got the better of Hayden Jones (ATP 1475) 7-5, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

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This set up an all-Indian semifinal clash against fourth seed Digvijay Pratap Singh—also from the same academy—where he emerged victorious with a 6-4, 7-6 (2) straight-sets win to book his place in the final.

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The consecutive singles victories in Indonesia mark a highly successful continuation of Karan’s 2026 calendar, coming just weeks after he clinched the doubles title at the ITF M15 in Astana in Kazakhstan. In August, partnering with Russia’s Martin Borisiouk, the pair defeated the local Kazakh pair of Danial Rakhmatullayev and Damir Zhalgasbay 6-3, 6-2 in the final.